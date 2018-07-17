Man claims he was fired after ending affair with US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce chairwoman

HOUSTON - A man claims in a lawsuit that he was fired after ending an affair with the chairwoman of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Javier Palomarez, the former CEO and president of the chamber, said chamber chairwoman Nina Vaca became vindictive after he ended an affair with her, according to the lawsuit.

Vaca accused Palomarez of embezzling up to $1 million and misappropriating funds, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, an investigation conducted by the chamber found no wrongdoing on the part of Palomarez.

The chamber has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

