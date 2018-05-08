Man charged with murder in 2011 cold case

HOUSTON - A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in a 2011 cold case, according to Houston police.

Joseph Richard Reyes was charged with capital murder in the death of Natalie Ochoa, 31, who was found at 4100 River Drive around 7:20 a.m. Dec. 16, 2011.

That morning, Ochoa's body was found in a street. Police said she was beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted.

DNA was collected from her body and a male suspect profile was developed, police said. No matches were found during the initial investigation.

In 2018, Reyes was required to provide DNA as a condition of his probation and registration after a conviction in an unrelated sexual offense.

His DNA was matched to the initial male profile developed during Ochoa's murder investigation, according to police.

Reyes was arrested Tuesday.

