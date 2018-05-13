Man charged with murder after running over another man with vehicle in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he ran over another man in Texas City.

Police said the incident happened just before midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found Marvin Lee Bookman, 57, dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, police said they determined that Thaddeus Kirk struck Bookman with his truck after an earlier argument.

Texas City police said Kirk is being held on a $250,000 bond and they are working to learn more about the case.

