Man charged with murder after father of 4 followed home, shot dead

Police are looking for Jamal Nicholson, 25, after he's accused of shooting and killing Darius Brown, a father of four, last week.

HOUSTON - A man has been charged with murder after police said he shot and killed Darius Brown, the father of four children.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday after Brown's girlfriend said she and Brown had been at a nearby convenience store. There, Brown had gotten into a verbal argument with two men, who then followed Brown and his girlfriend to their home on Village Place Drive, near Crescent Park Drive in the Briarforest area.

The girlfriend told police that the suspects' vehicle, a dark-colored car, had pulled up beside them with its passenger window down, according to court records. The driver, described as a man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a blue bandana, was pointing a gun at Brown.

The driver, identified in court records as 25-year-old Jamal Nicholson, shot Brown one time, records show.

After police released surveillance pictures from the store of the two men to the media after the shooting, investigators received numerous tips identifying Nicholson, who goes by the nickname "Savage," according to court records. The leads also identified his car as being maroon in color and having the words, "Fear This" written on its windshield.

Police conducted surveillance on the car, records show.

While watching the car at the apartment complex where Nicholson lives, investigators reported that a man walked up to the car and ripped off the sticker that had been on the windshield. That same man reportedly wiped down the car with a rag, records show.

Court records show that detectives created a photo lineup of men who looked similar to Nicholson, which included Nicholson. The victim's girlfriend immediately identified him, officials said.

A warrant has been put out for Nicholson's arrest. The second man at the convenience store has not been charged in connection with this case.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.