Man charged with murder after clerk killed in NW Houston convenience store shooting

Crime scene tape surrounds the parking lot of a convenience store in southeast Houston after a fatal shooting May 14, 2018.

HOUSTON - A store clerk was killed Monday when a man opened fire in the store's parking lot in northwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. at T&T Food Mart in the 4000 block of Hollister Road.

On Wednesday, Houston police arrested Brandon Venegas, 19, and charged him with murder.

Houston police said Venegas showed up and started shooting into the store from the parking lot, killing the 45-year-old clerk, Jose De Jesus Garcia, whose body was found lying at the entrance of the store.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

