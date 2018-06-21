Man charged with intoxication assault after 3-vehicle crash in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was charged with intoxication assault after police said he ran a red light Tuesday night and caused a three-vehicle crash in northwest Houston.

Fredy Martinez is accused of running a red light at Long Point and Bingle roads. The red Ford F-150 truck he was driving eastbound on Long Point Road struck a gray Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on Bingle Road, according to police.

The truck then rolled several times and struck a green Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped at a traffic light while heading westbound on Long Point Road, police said.

Martinez and his passenger were both ejected from the truck.

The passenger in Martinez's truck was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Martinez was also transported.

Two 18-year-olds in the Nissan were taken to area hospitals and the driver of the green truck was not injured, police said.

