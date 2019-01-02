Man charged with DWI following fatal New Year's Day crash

A driver involved in a fatal has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Jan. 2, 2019.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A driver involved in a fatal crash Tuesday in north Harris County has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to a news release, Carlos Salazar-Roque, 26, was driving a black Dodge Charger around 1:30 a.m. going southbound on I-45 the North Freeway when he struck a black Chevrolet Caprice traveling westbound that failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Both Salazar-Roque and the woman, 44, who was driving the Caprice, were taken to Memorial Hermann, where the woman later died, officers said.

Salazar-Roque was found to be intoxicated, so he was subsequently charged in the crash, according to the news release.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.