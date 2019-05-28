Man charged with DWI following fatal auto-pedestrian crash

HOUSTON - A man involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Friday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Houston police said.

Police said Arthur Lee Bell, 62, was driving a silver Ford Edge northbound on Almeda Road just past the intersection when a man stepped in front of his vehicle and was fatally struck by the Ford.

Bell told investigators that he did not see the man, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, it was determined that Bell showed signs of impairment and was detained at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

