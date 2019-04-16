Man charged with 5 counts of possession of child porn arrested after flying from Saudi Arabia

HOUSTON - A man is facing five counts of possession of child pornography after he was arrested at Customs at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday, according to authorities.

Ahmed Abdullah Alammar was arrested after he landed in Houston. He had flown from Saudi Arabia.

Houston police said Alammar, 27, was flagged for a security alert and searched at the airport. The Department of Homeland Security and Customs found child pornography on his phone, Houston police said.

Alammar is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was due in court on Tuesday.

