Man charged, sought after May shooting at Missouri City bus stop

HOUSOTN - Police are searching for a man who has been charged in the shooting of another man last month in Missouri City.

Police said Jevion Pierre, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on Pierre's whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Authorities said Pierre shot Antoine Murray, 18, during an argument at a bus stop in the 17100 block of Quail Park Drive around 4:45 p.m. on May 10.

When Murray attempted to defend his family members during the argument, Pierre approached from down the street and shot Murray in the stomach, authorities said.

Murray was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

