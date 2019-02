Laanthony Carson has been charged with capital murder in the death of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall in June 2017.

HOUSTON - A third person has been charged in the shooting death of a 10-month-old child in southwest Houston back in June 2017.

Laanthony Carson is charged with capital murder in the death of Messiah Marshall.

Police say Nigel Marshall was taking out the trash with his baby when three men approached him and started shooting.

His child was hit and died at the scene.

Two other people are also charged with capital murder in the case.

