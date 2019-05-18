Man charged in connection with Pasadena rape case appears in court

Carlos Eduardo Guevara, 18, is charged in connection with a rape case in Pasadena. He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon. He appeared in court late Friday, May 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man charged in connection with a rape case in Pasadena appeared in court late Friday. He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

The probable cause document, which details the events leading up to the assault and the assault itself, were read aloud in court. Carlos Eduardo Guevara, 18, stood in an otherwise empty courtroom with a translator present.

Though Carlos Guevara is accused of raping two women, only one case was read aloud in court.

According to the details of the probable cause document, a woman was assaulted just after midnight May 14 after she had left the gym. When she arrived at her Pasadena home and was walking up to her front door, a man ran up behind her and pulled a gun on her, ordering her back into her car.

The victim said the man then told her to drive to the 2000 block of Lamar Street where he sexually assaulted her in the back seat of the car while pointing a gun at her head, according to the document read aloud.

Pasadena police said Carlos Guevara picked his victims as they were leaving Fitness Connection gyms. Investigators said he previously worked out at the Fitness Connection at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street.

The first attack happened on April 1. The rape victim told investigators she left the gym around 11:45 p.m. and was confronted by Carlos Guevara as she pulled up to her Missouri City home.

Carlos Guevara wore a black ski mask to hide his identity during the attacks, police said. Police said the mask was recovered from his home after his arrest.

Police said a Crime Stoppers tip eventually led them to Carlos Guevara.

Carlos Guevara later admitted to police that he had committed the crimes and that the gun used was fake, Pasadena police said.

A third victim was able to scare Carlos Guevara away, Pasadena police said.

"The next thing I know, the guy was standing there next to me," she said in an interview with KPRC. "I screamed so loud and I started honking the horn and that's when he looked around and took off running."

The woman was happy to know Guevara is off the streets.

"I'm feeling a lot better knowing he's not out there anymore," she said.

Guevara "never seemed to have any sick thoughts," his father told KPRC in an interview on Friday.

"He had a girlfriend. He would leave my house and go by his girlfriend's house on his way to school, then go to his girlfriend's house after school and return home at around 10 or 11 at night. I don't understand this if he had a girlfriend," Jose Guevara said.

Guevara is being held on a $250,000 bond for each charge. Because Guevara is not a United States citizen, immigration services has a no-bond hold on Guevara, meaning even if someone were to post bond for Guevara, he would immediately go into the custody of immigration without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Editor's note: KPRC is witholding the details of the assault to protect the victim.

