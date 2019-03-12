Man charged in connection with girlfriend's death due in court

The mug shot of Santana Losoya and the scene where he is accused of shooting his girlfriend to death on March 11, 2019.

PLEAK, Texas - A man who police say fatally shot his girlfriend was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail Monday and is set to be in court later Tuesday morning.

Santana Losoya, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Brandy Cano, 22.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the couple had been together for six years and share a 3-year-old daughter.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said the couple was at their home on Pleak Crossing near Cotton Creek when an argument between Cano and Losoya turned physical.

Losoya told authorities he reached for a gun because he wanted to leave but Cano wouldn’t let him. The handgun went off, a bullet striking Cano in the head. Deputies found her dead in a bedroom.

In Sky2 video, Losoya was seen having his hands tested for gunshot residue by authorities.

Authorities said the couple’s daughter was not home at the time of the shooting and is now in the custody of Cano’s family.

Investigators said Cano’s grandmother called the police.

