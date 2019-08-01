Man charged after van hit, killed construction worker in Seabrook

Travis Stevens is seen in this mug shot released by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office on July 31, 2019.

SEABROOK, Texas - A man was arrested Wednesday after a van hit and killed a construction worker near Seabrook.

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. on State Highway 146 near Port Road.

According to Harris County Precinct 8 deputy constables, the van veered onto the shoulder of the highway and hit a member of a road crew that was working in the area. The 50-year-old construction worker died at the scene.

Authorities said 25-year-old Travis Stevens was charged with intoxication assault in connection with the crash.

The identity of the worker was not immediately released.

