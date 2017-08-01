Man charged after leaving crash that left motorcycle rider in critical condition, police say

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication assault after a crash at 12000 East Freeway around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Jose Guadalupe Mines, 35, is accused of driving a black Dodge Magnum eastbound on the freeway at a high rate of speed and cutting off a person who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, according to investigators.

The Dodge dragged the motorcycle for a short distance before it came to a rest on the side of the freeway, authorities said.

Mines then turned around on the freeway and left the scene, investigators said.

Witnesses followed Mines until he stopped in the parking lot of a strip center, according to authorities.

Patrol officers were able to take him into custody without further incident.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

