Man charged after fleeing fatal crash scene with 2-year-old son in tow, police say

HOUSTON - A man and his 2-year-old son fled the scene of a crash that killed a teenager in west Houston, police say.

The father, Edy Lopez-Hernandez, 27, is charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

A 17-year-old girl died in the crash after the Nissan Altima she and two other people were riding in were rear-ended by Lopez-Hernadez's Ford Mustang at a stop light in the 8600 block of Westpark Drive around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say Lopez-Hernandez's vehicle rear-ended the Altima at high speed.

After the crash, police say Lopez-Hernandez took his 2-year-old son and fled the scene on foot, but a witness saw him running and stopped him at the intersection of Pagewood and Dunvale, and told him he needed to go back to the scene.

Lopez-Hernandez did go back to the scene. He was transported to an area hospital where he was determined to be under the influence of narcotics and subsequently charged. The 2-year-old boy was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he was treated and released to family members.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Altima was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A 13-year-old girl who was also in the Altima was transported to an area hospital with broken bones. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.



