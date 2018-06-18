Man charged after breaking into church, stealing purse, officials say

HOUSTON - A man was arrested Thursday after he broke into a church and stole a purse in northwest Harris County, constable deputies said.

The burglary was reported at a church in the 11000 block of Perry Road.

Officials said Bryan Rose, 39, broke into the church and stole a purse. Constable deputies set up a perimeter and quickly located Rose a few miles away from the church.

The purse was returned to the owner, officials said.

Bryan Rose, 39, was charged with burglary and is being held at the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.

