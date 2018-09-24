Man caught stealing from Harvey victim's home, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 37-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he was caught in the act of burglarizing a Hurricane Harvey victim's home last weekend.

Officials said Christopher Michael Ingram, of Pearland, was loading items into his own car in the 300 block of Isolde Drive around 12:45 a.m. Saturday when he was caught by authorities.

Authorities said the items were from a 74-year-old Harvey victim's home. The victim identified more than $1,200 worth of stolen items inside Ingram's car.

The items were returned, and Ingram was arrested and charged with burglary.

