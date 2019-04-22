Man caught on camera snatching woman's purse in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Police have released video of a man caught snatching a woman's purse in a supermarket's parking lot Jan. 29 in southeast Houston.

The robbery was reported at 3:40 p.m. that day at Mi Tienda Supermarket in the 3000 block Little York Road.

Houston police said while the woman was loading her groceries in her vehicle, a gray, four-door SUV pulled up and a man exited the vehicle, walking toward the woman. Police said as the woman attempted to walk to the driver's door, the man forcibly snatched her purse from her shoulder, ran to the SUV and drove off.

The man is described as black, 20 to 24 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches to 6 feet tall. Police said he was last seen wearing a light gray pullover and gray pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the man's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

