Man captured after being accused of Snapchat shooting, 2 aggravated robberies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 20-year-old man was captured by Harris County authorities Tuesday after they said he was responsible for two aggravated robberies and shooting a gun from a moving vehicle and posting the video to Snapchat.

Mason Kirby Gray was caught by Harris County Sheriff's Office officials and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.

Gray was featured on the Sheriff's Office YouTube page in December. He was seen on a Snapchat video shooting a gun from a moving vehicle.

Harris County deputies identified Gray as the man who was featured in the video distributed by investigators last month. Deputies said they were not sure when the video was recorded but believe the shooting happened somewhere north of Interstate 10 and west of Beltway 8.

A robbery investigator with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office helped connect the dots.

“He personally saw the Snapchat video and he realized, 'Whoa, I think that’s my guy,' and then we started getting the Crime Stoppers tips,” Stauber said.

Investigators said Gray is also believed to be the person responsible for robbing two Valero gas stations at gunpoint on March 1.

Deputies said the first robbery happened about 12:45 a.m. at the Valero in the 2200 block of Fry Road. The second robbery happened later the same day at the Valero in the 22500 block of Franz Road.

“They start off on some minor-type robberies and then you see them progressively escalate and that's always my fear,” Stauber said.

