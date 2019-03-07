Man broke into woman's apartment while she slept, police say

Johnny Hall is seen in this mug shot released by the Houston Police Department on March 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Police said Thursday a man is accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment while she slept, and there may be other people who have had similar encounters with him.

Johnny Hall, 27, is charged with criminal trespass in connection with the case.

According to Houston police, officers were called to an apartment complex Monday at 6215 Tierwester St., near the South Freeway and Old Spanish Trail, about Hall having taken his 5-month-old son after an argument with the boy’s mother. Family members were worried because the boy was not dressed for the cold and Hall appeared to be unstable, police said.

Police said Hall was found a short time later about 6 miles away, near the corner of Crosby and Dallas streets, where he was taken into custody.

According to police, while officers were investigating the child being taken, they determined that Hall had made advances toward a neighbor in the apartment complex and entered her apartment while she was sleeping.

Police asked anyone who had similar contact with Hall to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

