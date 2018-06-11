Man brings loaded .40-caliber handgun to Bush airport, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon after Harris County authorities said he had a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage at Bush Intercontinental Airport last weekend.

Authorities said Zaire Shelby had a .40-caliber pistol Saturday in his luggage at the airport around 7 a.m.

TSA spotted the loaded weapon and Shelby was arrested, authorities said.

Shelby did not have a license to carry the gun, according to authorities.

