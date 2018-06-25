Man briefly escapes custody at southeast Houston police station

A K-9 and his handler walk through a field in southeast Houston during a manhunt on June 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - A 22-year-old man escaped custody Monday and ran into in a wooded area near a police station in southeast Houston, launching a brief manhunt.

The search started about 3:40 p.m. near the Houston Police Department’s Southeast Station at 8300 Mykawa Road when authorities said the man was being arrested and booked for robbery when he escaped.

The man ran from the jail at the station and into the nearby woods, police said.

Video from Sky 2 showed several police vehicles surrounding a grove of trees behind the police station. At least one K-9 and a helicopter were being used in the search.

A K-9 found the man just after 4 p.m., and he was taken back into custody, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the wounds he suffered when the K-9 found him.

He will be re-booked and charged with escape.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

Kudos to our Southeast patrol officers and especially to our K9 Winston (pictured here) & his handler Officer Zachau for locating and apprehending the suspect. #hounews pic.twitter.com/qSFE5Orhu4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2018

