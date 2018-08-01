Man bought endangered lion, tiger parts in Texas, sold them overseas

WASHINGTON - A man has been sentenced to nine months in prison for trafficking body parts from endangered African lions and tigers.

Arongkron “Paul” Malasukum, 42, of New York, will also serve one year of supervised release after his prison term.

Malasukum pleaded guilty to wildlife trafficking.

He admitted to meeting with undercover agents and purchasing a tiger skull from the agents. He also admitted to buying lion skulls from an auction house in Texas. The undercover agents were acting as “straw buyers” for Malasukum.

Malasukum gave the agents cash and told them which items to bid on, and ultimately win. After the purchases, Malasukum shipped the tiger and lion skulls from Texas to his home in Woodside, New York. From New York, Malasukum shipped the skulls to Thailand for sale to a wholesale buyer, federal authorities said.

Malasukum admitted that between April 9, 2015, and June 29, 2016, he purchased and exported from the United States to Thailand approximately 68 packages containing skulls, claws and parts from endangered and protected species, with a total fair market value in excess of $150,000.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey H. Wood, with the Department of Justice’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown for the Eastern District of Texas, and Acting Assistant Director of the Office of Law Enforcement for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Edward Grace made the announcement Wednesday.

“Today’s sentencing is another positive result from the Justice Department’s continued partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in fighting the menace of illegal trade in protected wildlife,” Wood said. “Those who scheme and plot to criminally profit from the exploitation of these creatures will be brought to justice, as the defendant in this case has now learned.”

“The defendant in this case profited from the endangered status of African lions and tigers by illegally buying and selling their parts on the black market,” Brown said. “We will continue to enforce our endangered species laws to protect our beautiful animal resources.”

“We are committed to bringing to justice those who would profit from the illegal international and interstate trafficking of wildlife,” Grace said. “We thank our state and federal partners for their help in investigating and prosecuting cases on behalf of imperiled species."

Two sub-species of lions are listed as threatened and/or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Panthera leo melanachaita, found in eastern and southern Africa, is listed as threatened, and Panthera leo leo, found in India and western and central Africa, is listed as endangered. There are only about 1,400 members of the Panthera leo leo species remaining; 900 in 14 African populations and 523 in India. The sub-species Panthera leo melanachaita is believed to number between 17,000 to 19,000 and is found across southern and eastern Africa.

