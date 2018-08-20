Man believed to be responsible for 17 robberies spanning 3 states

Surveillance photo of Patrick Glavin, who is accused of multiple pharmacy robberies.

HOUSTON - New surveillance photos show a man police said is responsible for more than a dozen robberies in Houston, Harris County and Arkansas.

Houston police said Patrick Glavin has been linked to three robberies in Port Arthur, Beaumont and Louisiana.

Police said he targeted pharmacies and demanded bottles of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Houston police said Glavin was arrested in Arkansas and then extradited back to Houston, where he received deferred adjudication and was released on July 26.

