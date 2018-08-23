Man badly burned while trying to escape fire at north Houston home

Firefighters look over the charred remains of a north Houston home after a fire on Aug. 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was badly burned Thursday during a fire at a north Houston home.

The fire was reported about 12:45 a.m. near the corner of Joyce and Helmers streets.

Houston firefighters said three people were in the house at the time of the fire. All three of them were able to escape the flames, but one man didn’t realize the other two people were out of the burning home. He went back inside to try to save them and became trapped. He was forced to jump through a window to escape.

The man suffered burns to his face and arms. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition.

