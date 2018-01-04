Man awakes from nap to find himself being held at gunpoint by accused robber, asked for cocaine

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a man wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after a home invasion at a downtown Houston apartment complex.

The robbery happened Nov. 3 in the 1800 block of St. Joseph's Parkway.

The victim, Andrew Doggett, told KPRC he felt safe in the complex so didn't feel the need to lock the door to his unit.

So the robber had easy access, walking into the unit in the middle of the afternoon as Doggett was taking a nap.

"I woke up and I saw this man standing in the doorway of my room. It actually seemed more like a dream (until) I saw the small black spot at his side (and) I realized I was being held at gunpoint," Doggett said.

Doggett says the robber made a very specific demand.

"He mumbled that he was looking for cocaine and I said, 'I have nothing I have no drugs' and he said, 'wrong apartment' and walked," Doggett recalled.

It turned out the gun the robber pointed at Doggett was one the robber found in the apartment. He stole the gun, along with a bottle of Crown Royal and a pair of diamond earrings.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspected robber. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Call 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

