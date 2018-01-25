Man attempts to expose himself to students at Klein ISD, school says

CYPRESS, Texas - Klein ISD is warning its community after a man is said to have attempted to expose himself to students, the school said in a statement Thursday.

The man is described as an adult white or Hispanic man with a beard or mustache. He appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s driving a late-model, four-door black Acura, the school said in its statement.

The man was approaching female students in the school parking lot where he attempted to expose himself, the school said in the release.

The school said Klein police are working to learn more about the man, and said in the meantime it would increase the number of officers at the school. Students are asked to walk in pairs after school and are reminded not to talk to strangers, Klein ISD said.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call investigator Jim Durbin with the Klein ISD Police Department at 832 249-4266.

