Man attacks wife with machete, Santa Fe police say

SANTA FE, Texas - A man was stunned with a Taser after police said he attacked his wife with a machete in Santa Fe on Monday.

Police said that around 9:20 a.m., officers arrived in the 5300 block of FM 646 to find a man walking around with a machete in his hands and quoting the Bible.

When officer approached the man, he turned and walked away from the officers, police said. Two officers shot the man with their Tasers, according to police.

The man dropped the machete and after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody, police said.

Police said the man's wife suffered a broken neck, several lacerations to her neck, shoulder and upper body, a severed finger and multiple lacerations to her hands. She is expected to survive, police said.

The 46-year-old man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. His name is being withheld, police said.

During the investigation, police found meth in the house.

