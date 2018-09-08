Man accused of being main source, supply of marijuana, THC extracts in Sugar Land-area

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Investigators served a search warrant Friday and found more than $33,000 worth of “illicit substances,” the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials seized about 6 ½ pounds of marijuana, 198 THC vapes, Xanax and a little more than $7,000 in U.S. currency, authorities said.

The warrant was executed in the early morning hours at a home in the 10000 block of Sugarbridge Trail in Sugar Land, according to a news release.

Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force officers have gone undercover throughout the county over the past few months, working to identify sources and supplies of marijuana and illicit THC extracts.

Faraz Shaikh, 20, of Sugar Land, was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

Shaikh faces charges including first-degree manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, which is a felony; a second-degree felony count of marijuana possession and a money laundering accusation, among other counts.

