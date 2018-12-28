Man arrested in Florida linked to 5 robberies in Harris County, officials say

Trevoir Vanderhall is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Dec. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man who was arrested in Florida has been linked to five robberies in Harris County, according to officials.

Trevoir Vanderhall, 17, is charged with aggravated robbery in connection with an incident that was reported Dec. 9 at a convenience store near Westfield in north Harris County.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables, Vanderhall met a man at the store, held him at gunpoint and then demanded money from him. The man tried to disarm Vanderhall, who was able to flee in a vehicle after a brief struggle, deputies said. The victim jumped into his own vehicle and chased Vanedrhall until several shots were fired at him, deputies said.

Investigators said the method Vanderhall used in the Dec. 9 incident was similar to other crimes that had been reported in which the victims were responding to ads of a vehicle for sale on classifieds apps.

Vanderhall was arrested in Escambia County, Florida, on an aggravated assault charge. He will be extradited to Harris County to face the aggravated robbery charge after serving his time in Florida, deputies said.

