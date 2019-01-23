Man arrested in connection with church burglaries

RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in connection with two church burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 58-year-old Johnie Lee Rodgers, of Rosenburg. He was identified through surveillance video, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He's accused of stealing items from Zion Missionary Baptist Church in the Fulshear area and breaking into the Simonton Community Church in Simonton and causing damage to door frames, windows, cabinets and desks.

Deputies said Rodgers took vegetables and other food items along with a box cutter that had been donated to the church.

“If Mr. Rodgers wanted a little Jesus, this was the wrong way to go about it,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Rodgers has been charged in other burglary cases from 2012 and 2014 involving schools and a clinic.





