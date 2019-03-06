Man arrested in connection to death with Texas City hotel worker, single mother of 3

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man has been arrested in connection with the December 2018 death of a Texas City woman.

Teresa Custer, 37, was working at the Fairfield Inn at 10700 Emmett Lowry when she was shot during a robbery, according to Texas City Police.

The single mother of three was transported to the hospital, where she later died just before Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, around 7:15 p.m., detectives arrested 37-year-old Mark Anthony Tobar in connection to the case.

According to authorities, they found Tobar on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road, about 30 miles from where the shooting happened.

Police said Tobar has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Texas City Jail without bond.

Friends and family of Custer said she was a kind, hardworking person.

"She had so much life and love in her, and everywhere she went, she had sunshine," said Tracie Albritton, a close friend. “Her boys were her everything. They're very good boys. She did a good job. She was a wonderful mother. Not only is she an angel now, she was an angel here on Earth. She was a very loving person, and I can't believe someone would do something so ruthless.”

