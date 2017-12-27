Man arrested in 2016 Mother's Day slaying of Baytown woman

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man was arrested last week in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old Baytown woman on Mother’s Day in 2016, according to court documents.

Court documents identified Byron Lloyd Collins, 29, of Baytown, as the suspect in the slaying of Nataliya Shal.

According to the documents, Collins is accused of stabbing Shal to death while committing aggravated sexual assault.

Shal’s body was found May 8, 2016, in her apartment at the Lakes at Madera complex in the 300 block of West Baker Street. Officers spotted Shal’s body through a window after her truck-driving husband, David Englerth, called police after not hearing from her.

Five months later, investigators released the sketch of a man believed to be involved in Shal’s death.

Collins has been charged with capital murder, according to the documents.

Police have scheduled a 1 p.m. Wednesday news conference about the case. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.

