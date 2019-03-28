Man arrested for trying to meet 13-year-old girls for sex, deputies say

Michael O'Rourke was arrested and faces multiple charges after Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputies said he tried to meet up with minors for sex.

Investigators said Alexander Michael O'Rourke, 23, began chatting with an undercover investigator, who he believed was 13 years old. O'Rourke was arrested at his house and while deputies were searching for "electronic evidence," they found images of underage girls, according to deputies.

There was also evidence that he had sent those images to other people, investigators said.

O'Rourke faces charges of online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

