Man arrested for open warrants after road rage incident, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested after authorities said he was involved in a road rage incident in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Stephen Patrick Ward, 39, is accused of running a woman off the road in the 10900 block of West FM 1960. The woman's vehicle struck a curb, authorities said.

Deputies were able to identify Ward as the suspect in the road rage and when they arrived at his residence, officials discovered that he had an open felony warrant for improper visual recording and violation of protective order, authorities said.

“Stephen Patrick Ward was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on warrants for improper visual recording and violation of a protective order. His total bond is set at $25,000 out of the 230th District Court and County Court 007,” Constable Mark Herman said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.