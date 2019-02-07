Man arrested for failing to comply as a sex offender, constable says

HOUSTON - Authorities took a report of a suspicious man, went out to investigate, and found that the person in question had an open felony warrant out for his arrest, for failing to comply as a sex offender, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Charles has since been charged. He's being held without the option to post bond.

Constable Mark Herman's Office received the tip about the man Tuesday. Investigators responded to the 9300 block of Golden Meadow and found Charles quickly.

No further details were released.

