Man arrested, charged with murder in SW Houston shooting in September

HOUSTON - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in southwest Houston in September.

On Sept. 24 around noon, police said Levar Knox and Ryan White got in an argument at 8811 Boone Road.

Police said Knox pulled a gun and shot White several times before leaving the scene.

White's car was later found, according to police. It was being driven by his friends, but police said they are not believed to be involved in White's death.

Knox was identified as the shooter and was taken into custody on Wednesday.

