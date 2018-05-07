Man arrested, charged after shootout with deputies outside Houston nightclub

HOUSTON - A man accused of shooting at two off-duty Fort Bend County deputies is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Investigators said the deputies were providing security at The Address nightclub in the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail when an altercation between several men broke out around midnight in front of the south side Houston nightclub. Deputies said the men ran across Old Spanish Trail and Corey Teamer, 24, fired a gun at the group.

The deputies working security pursued Teamer yelling, "police" and told him to drop his weapon, investigators said. Teamer stopped, turned toward the deputies and fired several shots, investigators said.

The deputies returned fire, but it is not clear if Teamer was shot.

Teamer ran west from the scene toward Highway 288 and then south until deputies lost sight of him.

Teamer was taken peacefully into custody Friday, deputies said.

