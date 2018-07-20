Man arrested after woman shot at car wash near Cinco Ranch, officials say

CINCO RANCH, Texas - Harris County authorities have arrested a man they said shot a woman near Cinco Ranch earlier this month.

Nicholas Dagostino is accused of the shooting and he was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

The 39-year-old woman was shot near a car wash, according to Harris County officials.

Investigators said the woman was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

The woman told investigators she was turning into the car wash near the intersection of South Mason Road and Cimarron Parkway when she was struck by a bullet.

A bullet hole was seen in her driver's-side window.

At the time, witnesses, employees and customers at the car wash said they heard a single gunshot and saw the woman pull into the car wash.

HCSO investigators have arrested Nicholas Dagostino for shooting and seriously wounding a female driver on S. Mason Rd. 2 weeks ago. Sheriff Gonzalez and investigators will hold a media availability tomorrow at 10:30 AM details to follow pic.twitter.com/09hkbZWpTS — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 19, 2018

