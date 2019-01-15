Man arrested after stealing truck, slamming into police car, authorities say

HOUSTON - A man was taken into custody after police said he led them on a brief foot chase following a carjacking in southeast Houston.

According to authorities, the carjacking happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday neat Telephone Road and Bellfort Street when a man was working with a crew to clear a nearby field when another man took his truck.

Officers said the carjacker took off and some police who were nearby began to chase him.

The man was somehow able to get behind the patrol unit, and police said he slammed into it.

Authorities said the chase ended near Kingsway Drive and Winterhaven Drive when the man abandoned the stolen vehicle and took off on foot.

The owner of a nearby carwash saw the whole incident unfold.

"I was sitting in the office and we saw a truck swerving really fast," the owner said. "By the time I got out the wrecker drivers were chasing him and he got out of the truck and just ran over the fence and that was it."

Police were able to catch the carjacker and said he will be facing a multitude of charges including assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer.

