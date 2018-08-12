Man arrested after punching pregnant woman during attempt robbery in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - An attempted robber punched a pregnant woman after he tried to steal her cellphone in northeast Houston, police said.

The woman, who is 17 weeks pregnant, said she was trying to buy detergent at a Dollar Store near Tidwell and Eastex Freeway when the man approached her and attempted to steal her phone. When she wouldn’t hand it over, she said that he punched her in the face and ran off.

Mario Martinez said that his wife called him after the incident and he attempted to chase the suspect.

“He punched my wife in the face and she is pregnant so I had to chase him," Martinez said. “I followed him and flagged the cops down."

Channel 2 news was there when the suspect was handcuffed by police.

Martinez said that his wife was checked out by paramedics at the scene. He said paramedics ensured that both she and the baby will be OK.

