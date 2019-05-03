Man arrested after millions worth of art stolen from Tony Buzbee's home appears in court

Julian Franklin appeared in court overnight after he was arrested in connection to a home burglary at Tony' Buzbee's home.

HOUSTON - At least two arrests have been made in a high-profile River Oaks burglary that totaled nearly $5 million in losses.

Nicholas Johnson and Julian Franklin are accused of breaking into the home of well-known attorney and mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee on Feb. 4

Franklin, 33, was charged with burglary of a habitation and appeared in court overnight.

Prosecutors said Franklin tried to sell a woman Buzbee’s stolen Rolex and some artwork.

That woman - who goes by Jazmine - claimed to have worked with Franklin in the “drug business” for several years and said Franklin also admitted to breaking into Buzbee’s home.

According to prosecutors, Jazmine first contacted Buzbee himself.

“(Buzbee) said Jazmine texted him several images - all of which appeared to be images of property stolen during the burglary of his house,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutor said investigators contacted her and she agreed to work with them.

"Jazmine spoke with the defendant while officers listened," prosecutors said. "Officers heard (Franklin) negotiate a deal with Jazmine to sell (Buzbee's) stolen property."

Officers also arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Johnson. He is charged with felony theft.

Buzbee posted a statement on Facebook saying in part:

"I’m of course hoping for convictions and recovery of the things taken. For those that expressed condolences when this traumatic event first happened, thank you."

Both Franklin and Johnson are being held without bond. They are set to be in court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.