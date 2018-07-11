Man arrested after climbing through dog door to burglarize Heights home, police say

HOUSTON - A man was taken into custody Thursday after he was accused of several break-ins, Harris County constables with Precinct 1 said.

Alan Alvarado, 35, was arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation stemming from an incident in the Heights on June 28 in the 200 block of Malone. Investigators believe he gained access to the home through a dog door.

The homeowners reported roughly $108,782 worth of jewelry and guns were stolen, investigators said.

Officials believe Alvarado may be involved in a string of other burglaries in the Heights over recent months.

Court records show an extensive criminal history for Alvarado.

