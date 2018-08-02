Man arrested after 2-day crime spree in League City, police say

Reginald John Phillips Jr. was arrested on July 31, 2018. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to police.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A 33-year-old man who is accused of robbing a League City H-E-B and Lowe's earlier this week has been arrested and charged, according to police.

Police said Reginald John Phillips Jr. left the store with several briskets without paying at the H-E-B at 2955 Gulf Freeway South on Monday. When an employee approached him, police said Phillips pulled out a knife and pointed it at the employee. Phillips then loaded the meat in a white truck and left the parking lot, police said.

On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., police said Phillips left the Lowe's at 1655 West F.M. 646 with a shopping cart full of items he did not pay for. An employee attempted to take photos of Phillips and the white truck he was driving, police said. As the truck was leaving the scene, the employee was forced to jump out of the way in order to avoid being struck, according to police. The employee was able to get the license plate number of the truck as it was leaving the scene.

Later Tuesday, around 3:25 p.m., police said an officer spotted the truck and pulled it over. During the stop, officers said drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Also found in the truck was property believed to have been stolen during the incident at Lowe's earlier in the day, police said.

A passenger in the truck was released at the scene.

Phillips was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to police.

