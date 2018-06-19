Man arrested, accused of taking photos of girl in restaurant bathroom stall

HOUSTON - A southeast Houston man was arrested and posted bond after authorities said he entered the women's restroom at the McDonald's at 8920 Clearwood Drive and took photos of a 13-year-old girl while she was inside a stall.

Aris Vallejo, 24, is charged with felony voyeurism. He posted a $10,000 bond.

The incident happened March 27.

Vallejo is also a person of interest in similar crimes in Pasadena at a Walmart and a discount clothing store, authorities said.

Here are more details from Vallejo's charging document:

"She heard someone enter the restroom and stand in front of her stall. She was aware there was another stall open so she was unsure why the person would be standing in front of her stall. She observed the feet of the person underneath the stall. She began to feel uncomfortable and then looked up and observed that an iPhone appeared over the stall and started taking pictures ... she advised that she was terrified."

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating two similar cases that happened at a Walmart at 1107 Shaver Street on March 13. Another incident is being investigated at Dirt Cheap Discount Store at 4802 Fairmont Parkway on April 28.

A police source said Friday that Vallejo may be tied to more than a half-dozen similar cases.

