Man arrested, accused of stealing car with infant inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested Wednesday after a nine-day search in north Harris County, according to police.

The man stole a car from a gas station in the 21502 block of Aldine Westfield, near Treaschwig Road, police said.

An infant girl was inside the car at the time of the crime, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was canceled after the missing 7-month-old was found safe in her car seat along a road in north Harris County, officials said.

The incident happened on Jan. 1 at 7:27 p.m. at a Shell gas station.

Precinct 4 constable deputies said Allison King went missing after her mother's car was stolen.

VIDEO: Surveillance video released of car being stolen with infant inside

Officials said the mother, Amber King, went inside the gas station, leaving her Nissan Sentra running with Allison inside. The man jumped inside the car and took off with Allison, officials said.

