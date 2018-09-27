Man arrested, accused of stealing $1K worth of sunglasses from store in First Colony Mall

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police arrested a man they said was seen on video stealing sunglasses from a store at First Colony Mall last weekend.

Police said an employee saw Santos Ruben Pena take sunglasses off the display and put them in his pocket.

When the employee confronted Pena, he returned three pairs of glasses and left the store, according to police.

Employees later realized that five pairs of glasses were still missing, police said.

Pena, 45, was identified and arrested.

Pena was charged with theft and is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond was set at $30,000.

