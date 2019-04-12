Man arrested after SWAT standoff for threatening to kill girlfriend, himself, police say

HOUSTON - A man threatening to kill his girlfriend and police surrendered to officers after an hours-long standoff in southeast Houston with authorities.

Police say the man called 911 just before midnight saying his girlfriend stole his weed and if they didn’t get to his house on Ilex Street near Berkley Street soon, he was going to kill her and himself.

When they arrived, police noticed the man had tied a noose with shoestring hanging from a car.

Authorities tried to arrest him, but the man started fighting with officers.

Police said they used a Taser on him a couple of times, but it didn't work and he was able to run back inside the home and grab a knife.

According to authorities, the man was threatening to kill officers and taunting them, coming in and out of the home and looking through the windows.

When the SWAT team arrived, they were able to negotiate with him and get the man out of the house, authorities said.

Police said the man has a long criminal history and multiple convictions.

He will be charged with making a terroristic threat against a police officer, authorities said.

Officers said his girlfriend was not there at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.