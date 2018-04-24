Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy to his apartment for sex act

HOUSTON - A man is accused of trying to lure a child into a sex act last Saturday at a playground in northwest Harris County, according to law enforcement

Officials with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office say deputies learned from the 7-year-old child and witnesses that a man approached the boy at the playground and offered him candy in return for joining him at his apartment.

Authorities say Thomas Keck, 40, also showed the boy a photo of a sexual nature on his phone and asked the boy if he would like to perform the act depicted in the photo. The boy said “no” and ran away from Keck, deputies say.

Deputies say they recovered Keck’s phone for analysis.

Keck is charged with enticing a child with the intent to commit felony. He is out of jail on $25,000 bond.



